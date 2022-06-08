GOP challenger set for Iowa's lone Democratic House member

IOWA — A slate of Republican U.S. House members in heavily Democratic California is facing primary challengers in races that will help determine control of Congress.

Two of the incumbents are trying to surmount challenges tied to former President Donald Trump. One voted to support the former president's impeachment after the U.S. Capitol insurrection, while the other fought against it.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is competing against several other Republicans for a chance to capture a new U.S. House district in western Montana. In Iowa, state Sen. Zach Nunn easily won the GOP spot to take on the state's lone Democratic House member.