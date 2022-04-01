Watch
Greta Thunberg releasing a new book on climate change this year

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Greta Thunberg is interviewed by The Associated Press in Plymouth, England Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist who has inspired student protests around the world, is heading to the United States this week - in a sailboat. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has compiled a handbook for tackling the world’s interconnected environmental crises, with contributions from leading scientists and writers.

Publisher Penguin Random House says “The Climate Book” contains contributions from more than 100 academics, thinkers and campaigners.

They include novelists Margaret Atwood and Amitav Ghosh and World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The book aims to help readers connect the dots between threats to the climate, environment, sustainability and indigenous populations.

Thunberg said she hoped it would be a "go-to source for understanding these different, closely interconnected crises.”

The book will be published October 27 in the U.K. by Allen Lane and in the U.S. in early 2023 by Penguin Press.

This isn’t Thunberg’s first book.

The young activist published a memoir in November, titled “Our House Is On Fire” and a collection of speeches, “No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference.”

