Highway safety agency running ads in effort to curb speeding

The U.S. government's road safety agency says it will spend $8 million on ads aimed at stemming the rising number of traffic deaths caused by speeding.

“Speed-related deaths aren’t inevitable,” said Steven Cliff, NHTSA administrator. “They’re preventable, and everyone has a role in addressing this crisis.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign called "Speeding Wrecks Lives" will run on television, radio and digitally, targeting drivers ages 18 to 44. The agency says 11,258 people died in speed-related crashes in 2020, up 17% from 2019, even though there was less road traffic in 2020 because of the pandemic. Speed contributed to 29% of all fatal crashes, with 87% of speed-related deaths happening on local roads, not interstate highways.

The ads will run in English and Spanish and air from July 20 through Aug. 14.