Houston Texans present Uvalde HS with new uniforms, invite team to upcoming game

Last week, members of the Houston Texans visited Uvalde, Texas to deliver brand new uniforms for the town’s high school football team.

The uniforms were presented in time for Uvalde High School’s first home football game since the May 2022 massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Uvalde won its home opener 21-13 over Winn High School.

The Texans will also honor the town by wearing a “Uvalde Strong” decal on their helmets before their season opener Sunday.

The team is also inviting members of the Uvalde High School football team to their season opener. The Texans said they’ll cover travel expenses for the team in addition to a suite for their game against the Colts.

Texans ownership announced they will provide a $10 million contribution to the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation.