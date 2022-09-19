Watch Now
How Sandra Oh got an invite to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Sandra Oh
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sandra Oh arrives at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Sandra Oh
Posted at 9:06 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 10:07:27-04

Unlike past major royal events, there were relatively few people from the entertainment world at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday.

The event was primarily relegated to British nobility, the queen’s family, politicians and heads of state. But one entertainer was in attendance in an official role.

Sandra Oh, known for her performance in Grey’s Anatomy, was seen at Elizabeth’s funeral. Oh was appointed as an officer to the Order of Canada earlier this year, which is one of Canada’s highest civilian honors.

Oh was part of Canada’s delegation at the queen’s funeral, which also included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

The Order of Canada was created by Elizabeth in 1967, the BBC reported. The outlet reported that Oh joined in a procession of other officers of the British Commonwealth.

The BBC reported that the Order of Canada was created by Elizabeth to honor those “whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.”

