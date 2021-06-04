Watch
Hundreds show up to mark Tiananmen Square anniversary despite vigil ban, arrest

Kin Cheung/AP
People walk with candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Friday, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 12:23:00-04

HONG KONG — Friday, June 4, marks the 32nd anniversary of the deadly crackdown on protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

Hundreds gathered near a Hong Kong park to hold a candlelight vigil to remember the lives lost in 1989 when China's military put down student-led pro-democracy protests.

The vigil happened Friday despite a ban on such public events and an arrest earlier in the day of an organizer of previous vigils.

China's ruling party has never allowed remembrance events marking June 4 on the mainland. Typically, tens of thousands would gather in Hong Kong for events.

Security was increased in Beijing and Hong Kong Friday and officials warned people not to attend vigils, citing coronavirus pandemic concerns. Police in Hong Kong roped off parts of Victoria Park to prevent gatherings.

Early in the day, police arrested Chow Hang Tung, vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, for promoting an unauthorized assembly.

Untold numbers of people attended vigils in homes and churches, according to reports.

