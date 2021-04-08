Hurricane researchers in Colorado predict 17 named storms this Atlantic hurricane season

Hurricane researchers a Colorado State University are predicting 17 named storms this Atlantic hurricane season.

The predictions released Thursday by hurricane expert Dr. Phil Klotzbach are also expecting eight hurricanes, with four of those predicted to be major hurricanes.

"Everyone should realize that it is impossible to precisely predict this season’s hurricane activity in early April," Dr. Klotzbach wrote in the report. "There is, however, much curiosity as to how (the) global ocean and atmosphere features are presently arranged as regards the probability of an active or inactive hurricane season for the coming year."

The report stated the probabilities show at least one major (Category 3-5) hurricane would make landfall on each of the following coastal areas:



Entire continental U.S. coastline - 69% (average for last century is 52%)

U.S. East Coast Including Peninsula Florida - 45% (average for last century is 31%)

Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle westward to Brownsville - 44% (average for last century is 30%)

According to the report, the seasonal average is 12 named storms.