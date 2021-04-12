Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site

items.[0].image.alt
Planet Labs Inc. via AP
iran.jpeg
Posted at 4:26 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 05:26:31-04

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has blamed Israel for sabotage attack at underground Natanz nuclear facility.

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the comment Monday, warning Iran would take revenge for the attack.

Israel has not claimed the sabotage incident, though Israeli media almost uniformly say a cyberattack caused it.

Details remained scarce about what happened early Sunday morning at the facility.

The event initially was described as a blackout caused by the electrical grid feeding its above-ground workshops and underground enrichment halls.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!