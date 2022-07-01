Woman married in Las Vegas during WWII returns for her 100th birthday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — Turning 100 is no easy achievement, but Florence Cooper is doing it with style and grace.

On Tuesday, Florence turned 100. What she wanted most was to travel to Las Vegas with her family.

“I can’t believe I made it! Everything has been so lovely,” Cooper said.

Florence married her husband, Ken, in Las Vegas during World War II.

“At the time, we could only afford a little ring, so we went to the dime store and spent 25 cents and to this day, I still have the ring,” Cooper said.

It’s a moment she treasures because this time, she returned without him.

“I miss him so much. He was simply the best. We made the best memories together,” Cooper said.

Her entire family, including daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren traveled from all over to join her for the birthday blowout.

“I feel very lucky, very fortunate. It’s a dream come true,” Cooper said.

So, what's her secret to a long, healthy life?

“Well, after hard thought it had to be the martini every night!” Cooper said. "Treasure the time you’ve got. You never know how much time you’ve got so you might as well live it up while you can.”

This story was originally reported by Alyssa Bethencourt on ktnv.com.