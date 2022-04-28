Jan. 6 select committee plans at least eight public hearings beginning in June

The Jan. 6 select committee that is conducting the official investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump has announced plans to hold eight public hearings in June.

The committee said that some of the hearings will be held during "prime time" television hours in the evening, Reuters reported.

As CNN reported on Wednesday, former New York mayor and personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, is expected to appear next month before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol.

Giuliani's planned appearance comes after months of negotiations with lawmakers. It was unclear if the May date would be the only time Giuliani appeared before the select committee.

The public meetings set to be held on June 9 will feature key witnesses, along with evidence, in order to present to the public a more in-depth perspective on the deadly day, according to chairman Bennie G. Thompson, the Washington Post reported.