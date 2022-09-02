Jane Fonda reveals cancer diagnosis

Jane Fonda announced Friday that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has started chemotherapy

"This is a very treatable cancer... so I feel very lucky," Fonda wrote on Instagram.

The 84-year-old actor and political activist said she's confident she will overcome the disease.

"I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments," she said.

Fonda also used her announcement to point out that many Americans don't have the same access to health care.

"Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right," she said.