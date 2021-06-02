Watch
Jeffrey Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time

Chris Ison/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. (Chris Ison/PA via AP, File)
Britain Jeffrey Epstein Associate
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 16:53:01-04

NEW YORK (AP) — For a fifth time, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has lost a bid to be freed on bail prior to a November trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a brief order Wednesday rejecting Maxwell's request.

The appeals court had rejected a bail request once before and her trial judge had thrice said no.

Maxwell has been incarcerated since July.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Maxwell is accused of allegedly recruiting at least four females between 1994 and 2004 for Epstein to sexually abuse, according to the Associated Press.

Maxwell's trial was moved from July to November.

Maxwell's lawyers have argued that she has been mistreated while in federal jail.

Maxwell’s appeals attorney David Oscar Markus stated in an email obtained by the AP that Maxwell “is subjected to more grueling conditions than any other inmate” at the Metropolitan Detention Center, which is located in Brooklyn.

Epstein killed himself in a federal Manhattan lockup in August 2019.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

