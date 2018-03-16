Johnsonville recalls over 100,000 pounds of sausage after reports of embedded plastic
'Possible foreign matter contamination' reported
WTMJ
4:12 PM, Mar 15, 2018
11:33 AM, Mar 16, 2018
Share Article
Johnsonville is recalling more than 100,000 pounds of smoked pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
This comes after three reports of consumers finding pieces of hard, green plastic in the sausages. There have not been any reported reactions or illnesses due to the plastic.