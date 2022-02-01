Jury questioning to begin in case related to Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Potential jurors are being questioned in Louisville for the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in a botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

Brett Hankison has pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into the apartments of Taylor's neighbors.

The 26-year-old emergency medical technician was shot multiple times during the raid.

No drugs were found, and the warrant was later found to be flawed.

Kentucky's Republican attorney general determined that the officers fired in self-defense, and no one was charged with killing Taylor despite protests nationwide.

The Associated Press reported that two of the officers who fired shots, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged.

Cosgrove, who state investigators believe fatally shot Taylor, was fired last January, months after Hankison was fired.

Mattingly, who was wounded in the leg by a bullet fired by Taylor’s boyfriend, retired last June.

According to a motion filed by Hankison’s lawyers, the AP reported Cosgrove, Mattingly, and other officers could testify.