Justin Bieber postponing tour due to health issues

Justin Bieber is taking a break from touring.

The singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome this year. The neurological disorder causes facial paralysis.

“I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” the 28-year-old pop star wrote in a post on Instagram.

Bieber canceled part of his tour earlier this year but returned to put on numerous live shows in Europe. He also played the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil this weekend.

He said after that performance, exhaustion overtook him.

"I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better," Bieber said.

It's unclear when Bieber will return to the stage. He has tour dates scheduled through March 2023 in various countries.