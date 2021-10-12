Kenyans win men's, women's Boston Marathon

Kenyans Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei won the 125th Boston Marathon

Kipruto won the men's event with a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, 51 seconds.

Kipyogei won the women's event with a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes, 45 seconds.

With the wins, Kipruto and Kipyogei completed the eighth Kenyan sweep since 2000. They also both earned $150,000 in prize money.

The Boston Marathon had not been run in 30 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was canceled last year and pushed back to the fall this year.

Precautions were taken ahead of the race. Runners had to either provide a negative test result or show proof of vaccination.