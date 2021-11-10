Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand in his own defense

Kyle Rittenhouse has taken the stand in his own defense amid a trial that will determine whether he's responsible for the deaths of the two protesters he fatally shot during anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests last year.

Lawyers called Rittenhouse to the stand Wednesday — the first day of defense arguments.

After lawyers called Rittenhouse to the stand, the 18-year-old confirmed that he was choosing to waive his Fifth Amendment rights and testify on his own behalf. Rittenhouse then confirmed to Judge Bruce Schroeder that he was of sound body and mind and denied that had been coerced into taking the stand.

Shortly after taking the stand, defense attorney Mark Richards asked if Rittenhouse was "looking for trouble" when he arrived in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.

"No," Rittenhouse said.

Watch Rittenhouse's testimony live below. Warning: The video contains explicit language.

Rittenhouse later testified that the first man he shot that evening had twice threatened to kill him.

Rittenhouse faces five felony charges stemming from a series of shootings that took place last August amid protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, then 17, said he traveled to Kenosha to help business owners protect against looting.

During those protests, Rittenhouse shot and killed protesters Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and injured one other person.

Rittenhouse says he fired his weapon in self-defense.

Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He faces life in prison if convicted on one of the homicide counts against him.