Lowe's teaming up with Petco to offer pet food, supplies

Lowe's has announced they are teaming up with Petco on a store-in-store concept.

In a press release, the home improvement retailer said 15 stores, located in Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina, will have mini-versions of Petco within its stores by offering pet food as well as pet services like vaccination clinics.

"For many of our customers, their pets and their homes top the list of things that matter most, especially after two years spent mostly together within the same four walls," said Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising Bill Boltz in the news release. "This partnership enhances the total home solution we offer them by bringing home improvement and pet care products, services, and expertise together under one roof."

The first concept will open in early February in Alamo Ranch, Texas.

The additional 14 stores will open by the end of March.