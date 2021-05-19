Watch
Man arrested after video shows him trying to kidnap 11-year-old Florida girl waiting for school bus

Escambia County Sheriff's Office
A man, later identified by Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons as Jared Stanga, is seen on surveillance video trying to snatch an 11-year-old girl at a bus stop.
Posted at 10:10 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 11:12:16-04

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An 11-year-old girl in the Pensacola, Florida area is home safe with her family after authorities say a man tried to kidnap her earlier this week.

Tuesday morning, the girl was waiting for the school bus when a man parked his white SUV nearby and approached her.

The attempted kidnapping was caught on a nearby surveillance camera and shared by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the man had a knife when he grabbed the girl and tried to walk her to his vehicle.

The girl is able to fight back - she is seen kicking and squirming in the man’s arms on the video clip, then falling to the ground when she breaks free. She picks up her stuff and runs off.

The man takes off to his vehicle and drives off.

Less than a day later, deputies arrested 30-year-old Jared Stanga and charged him with aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping and battery for the attack on the girl.

The girl says the same man approached her at the same bus stop several weeks ago. She wasn't hurt in Tuesday's attack and is being called a hero for fighting back.

