Marjory Stoneman Douglas will require students to carry only clear backpacks

Also Monday, 18-year-old Zachary Cruz -- the adopted brother of the gunman Nikolas Cruz -- was arrested after he was found skateboarding on the Stoneman Douglas campus. Cruz told police he wanted to "reflect on the school shooting and soak it in." He faces a misdemeanor trespassing charge.
Another letter to the district's families detailed community-wide security measures to be implemented in the coming months. Those efforts include limiting visitors to a single entry point, providing a minimum of one school resource officer at every campus, and conducting risk assessments for all district schools by the beginning of the next school year.