Maryland officer saves student from being run over

An officer in Maryland is hailed a hero for saving a student from being run over by a car.

The dramatic rescue occurred as North East Police Department Cpl. Annette Goodyear directed traffic at a school crosswalk, the Associated Press reported.

As a student walked across, Cpl. Goodyear quickly pushed the middle school student out of harm's way as a fast-moving car barreled through the crosswalk.

The officer was hit by the car and was taken to the hospital.

She was released later in the day.

According to the AP, the driver was fined for failing to yield at a crosswalk, negligent driving, and driving with an expired registration.

The city is now working on commendations for the officer's quick thinking and brave actions, the news outlet reported.