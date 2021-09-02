Match, Bumble create relief funds to help those affected by Texas' new abortion law

Two dating apps have announced that they are creating relief funds in the wake of Texas' new abortion law.

On Wednesday, Bumble announced on Twitter that they were setting up a relief fund to support reproductive rights and help anyone seeking to get an abortion in Texas.

"Bumble is women-founded and women-led, and from day one, we’ve stood up for the most vulnerable. We'll keep fighting against regressive laws like #SB8," the Austin-based company said.

According to USA Today, Bumble said the money would go to partner organizations that protect reproductive rights.

The move comes after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law back in May the ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The Supreme Court declined to block the new law, which went into effect Wednesday.

Bumble isn't the only dating app company that will create funds to aid anyone affected by the new law.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Match Group CEO Shar Dubey announced in a memo to employees that she would personally create a fund to support state workers and dependents who needed to seek care outside Texas.