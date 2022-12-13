Mauna Loa, Kīlauea no longer erupting in Hawaii

Two volcanoes are no longer erupting in Hawaii.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Tuesday that Mauna Loa and Kīlauea have stopped erupting and "gas emissions are at near-background levels."

Mauna Loa erupted for the first time since 1984 on Nov. 27. There were concerns that lava flow would threaten a highway on the Big Island. However, officials said the lava stalled about two miles from the highway last week.

Thousands of onlookers traveled to see the volcano, which reportedly featured lava fountains hundreds of feet into the air.

The U.S. Geological Survey also announced Tuesday that Kīlauea stopped erupting. It reportedly began erupting on Sept. 29, 2021.

It's unclear whether the changes in both volcanoes are a coincidence. The U.S. Geological Survey says they are not directly connected, but may "feel one another via stress effects."

However, it noted that Kīlauea's eruption was already pretty weak.