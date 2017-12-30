Mega Millions jackpot rises to $343M; Powerball nears $400M

The nation's two largest lottery jackpots are creeping up after drawings so far this week have not yielded a winner in the Mega Millions jackpot or the Powerball jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot failed to yield a winner on Friday night pushing the jackpot to $343 million for Tuesday's drawing. The cashout prize is $215 million.

Friday's numbers were 4, 10, 18, 28, 62 and the Gold Mega Ball was 7.

No one won the Powerball jackpot drawing on Wednesday, and so the jackpot will spike to $384 million for Saturday night's drawing. The cashout prize is $239.7 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets cost $2 each.

The Powerball is drawn at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Mega Millions is drawn at 11 p.m. Eastern Tuesdays and Fridays.