Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to release children's book

The Duchess of Sussex is coming out with a children's book.

"The Bench" was inspired by Meghan's poem for Prince Harry and their son Archie for Father's Day.

In a statement, Meghan said the book is about the bond a father and son have -- as seen through a mother's eyes.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” said Meghan in a statement. “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

Bestselling artist Christian Robinson will illustrate the book.

The book would go on sale on June 8, and Meghan will narrate the audiobook.