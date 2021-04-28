Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Michael Collins: Astronaut who piloted Apollo 11 crew to the moon dies at 90

items.[0].image.alt
Anonymous/AP
Astronaut Michael Collins smiles as he practices opening the hatch between the command module and the Apollo Lunar Module, June 28, 1969. The hatch is located in the tunnel which connects the Apollo Lunar Module with the Apollo command ship. Collins will next perform this chore on his way to the moon with shipmate astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin Jr. (AP Photo)
Michael Collins
Posted at 11:51 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 12:51:09-04

Michael Collins, an astronaut who in 1969 was a part of the mission that brought humans to the moon for the first time has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 90.

According to the statement, Collins died Wednesday after a “valiant battle with cancer.”

Collins was one of three astronauts who manned the Apollo 11 mission — the first mission to take men to the moon. While Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the surface of the moon, Collins remained in the Columbia command module and piloted the capsule in orbit, waiting for his partners to return.

Collins’ role in the Apollo 11 mission was essential. His flight expertise allowed him to conduct several key docking maneuvers that helped the crew land on the moon and safely return.

While Collins never got to walk on the moon, he always maintained a good sense of humor about his place in history.

“I had this beautiful little domain,” Collins told the New York Times in 2019 of his time alone during Apollo 11. “It was all mine. I was the emperor, the captain of it, and it was quite commodious. I had warm coffee, even.”

According to NASA, Collins logged a total of 266 hours in space.

“Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way. We will miss him terribly,” the family statement read. “…Please join us in fondly and joyfully remembering his sharp wit, his quiet sense of purpose, and his wise perspective, gained both from looking back at Earth from the vantage of space and gazing across calm waters from the deck of his fishing boat.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!