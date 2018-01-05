Missouri man admits to sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl, forcing her to eat meth

WASHINGTON, Missouri — A Missouri man has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl in a motel room on New Year's Day and forced her to eat methamphetamine and smoke marijuana.

According to police, Brett Pendleton, 48, rented a room at the motel and had the 8-year-old girl with him.

Later that evening, the child's mother went to the motel room. While in the motel room, the girl motioned for her mother to come into the bathroom to speak to her privately.

While inside, the young girl showed her mother her body saying that she was afraid that she had been hurt by Pendleton. The girl said that Pendleton forced her into different types of sexual acts. Additionally, she told her mother that Pendleton made her eat methamphetamine, smoke marijuana, and smoke cigarettes.

The child’s mother took her to Mercy Hospital and then made a police report. Police say that the victim was known to the suspect.

Pendleton had left the motel in his vehicle and was taken into custody when police initiated a traffic stop.

Police say that evidence collected in the motel room matched the victim's statements.

Pendleton was contacted at Police Headquarters and was interviewed. Pendleton admitted to committing sexual acts and having sexual contact with the female juvenile. Pendleton also admitted to intentionally giving the girl methamphetamine by rolling it in toilet paper and feeding it to her.

Pendleton was arrested and charged with one count of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years old, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. His bond was set at $250,000, cash-only.

Police say that the child's mother had no knowledge of the alleged crimes prior to being told so by her daughter, she is not under investigation at this time.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Reporter for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.