More than 100 students at historically Black college graduate debt-free

MARSHALL, Texas — Students at one college in Texas are graduating debt-free, thanks to a generous donor.

The identity of the donor, however, remains a mystery.

Wiley College is a historically Black college in East Texas.

Graduates were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances.

Wiley College said that over 100 students were gathered for graduation Saturday when the school’s president made the announcement.

The college said in the news release that the estimated total for the balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 was about $300,000.

“The anonymous gift sets graduates on a continued path to success and allows Wiley College to strengthen its commitment to providing an affordable exceptional education,” college officials wrote in a statement.