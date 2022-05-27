Mother of Uvalde gunman pleads for forgiveness

UVALDE, Texas — The mother of the gunman who killed 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas says she wants people to forgive him.

“I have no words. I have no words to say. I don't know what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did and please don't judge him. I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me,” Adriana Martínez told reporters from Mexico.

Martínez said she believes her son had his “reasons” for the shooting.

“What reasons could he have had?” a Televisa reporter asked.

“To get closer to those children, instead of paying attention to the other bad things. I have no words, I don't know,” Martínez said.

Investigators say the gunman shot his grandmother at home before going to Robb Elementary School.

She survived and is still in the hospital.