Nadal can break grand slam record with victory in Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal will have an opportunity to become the first man to win 21 grand slam singles titles.

Nadal will take on Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the Australian Open on Sunday.

Nadal earned a shot at the title after beating Mateo Berrettini in the semifinals. Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open in September, beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the other semifinal.

Nadal and Medvedev have played four times. Nadal won three of those matches. However, Medvedev won their last meeting in 2020.

Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer all currently own 20 grand slam championships.

Djokovic and Federer did not participate in this year's Australian Open.

Djokovic, who is the No. 1 tennis player in the world, was kicked out of Australia for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Federer is recovering from knee surgery.