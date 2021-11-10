Watch
NASA pushes back return to the moon

AP
FILE - This July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows a U.S. flag planted at Tranquility Base on the surface of the moon, and a silhouette of a thruster at right, seen from a window in the Lunar Module. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, NASA announced it is delaying putting astronauts back on the moon until 2025 at the earliest. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA Moon Landing
Posted at 6:00 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 19:00:59-05

NASA will not send humans to the moon in 2024, a deadline set by the Trump administration.

In a briefing with reporters Tuesday, NASA said a manned mission to the moon would happen no earlier than 2025.

"The Trump administration target of 2024 human landing was not grounded in technical feasibility," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

Nelson said an unmanned test flight is scheduled for February 2022. He added that astronauts are scheduled for a flight around the moon in May 2024, a year later than the previous goal.

Apollo 17 was NASA's last successful mission to the moon. The crew of three landed on the lunar surface in December 1972.

