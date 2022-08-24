Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

NASA reveals the sounds of a black hole

Hubble Space Telescope Photo Gallery
AP
This image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows NGC 4526. One of the brightest lenticular galaxies known, it has hosted two known supernova explosions, one in 1969 and another in 1994, and is known to have a supermassive black hole at its center with a mass of 450 million Suns.
Hubble Space Telescope Photo Gallery
Posted at 3:42 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 16:42:43-04

The noise coming from a black hole sounds like a track played at a Halloween party.

NASA shared a 34-second clip of the Perseus galaxy cluster, which is about 240 million light-years away from Earth.

Scientists say the black hole sends out pressure waves that cause ripples in the hot gas which can be translated into a note.

NASA says, however, that the actual note is one that humans can't hear. It's reportedly about 57 octaves below middle C.

NASA says they shifted the note so people could hear it. They also amplified the sound and mixed it with other data they have about black holes.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock