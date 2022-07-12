NASA to release tranche of images from Webb Space Telescope

One day after releasing a single image giving mankind the clearest image of deep space in history, NASA is expected to release additional shots from the Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday morning.

President Joe Biden helped NASA release the telescope’s first image on Monday. The image showed galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, revealing the faintest objects ever observed. According to NASA, the image showed thousands of galaxies and how they looked 4.6 billion years ago, given the speed of light.

The image covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground, NASA said.

Take a look at the Webb Space Telescope's image of deep space here.

“These images are going to remind the world that America can do big things, and remind the American people – especially our children – that there’s nothing beyond our capacity,” Biden said on Monday. “We can see possibilities no one has ever seen before. We can go places no one has ever gone before.”

The Webb telescope will replace the Hubble telescope as NASA’s primary view of deep space.

Astronomy enthusiasts are planning events throughout the U.S. on Tuesday to celebrate the release of the new images.