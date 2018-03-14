National School Walkout: See photos from around the US
11:23 AM, Mar 14, 2018
1:19 PM, Mar 14, 2018
Students and staffs of schools across the United States walked out of buildings and protested at statehouses in support of victims of gun violence, and seeking legislation aimed at making public spaces safer.
The National School Walkout was organized by the Women's March youth branch, called EMPOWER. Walkouts occurred at schools at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 14 in every time zone.
Walkouts took place one month after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that claimed 17 lives. The shooting has further spurred a national conversation on gun control and school safety.