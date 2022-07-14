Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

NCAA champion wrestler reportedly accused of sexual assault

NCAA Championships Wrestling
Jeff Roberson/AP
Oklahoma State's AJ Ferrari, right, celebrates after defeating Pittsburgh's Nino Bonaccorsi during their 197-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday, March 20, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
NCAA Championships Wrestling
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 11:16:14-04

A.J. Ferrari is no longer a part of the Oklahoma State University wrestling team following sexual assault allegations.

According to NBC News, Ferrari is being investigated in a case out of Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Ferrari’s attorney told the network that “the allegations against A.J. are false.”

A woman was granted a protective order against Ferrari last week, The Associated Press reported.

Ferrari won the NCAA wrestling championship in the 197-pound weight class in 2021. He also reportedly signed a name, image and likeness deal with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock