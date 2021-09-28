Nearly 600 United Airlines employees face termination for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

United Airlines said nearly 600 of its employees are facing termination for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The company announced a vaccine mandate policy in August, which gave employees until Sept. 27 to show proof they had received at least one shot.

CNBC reports that 96% of United's employees are vaccinated and 3% filed an exemption on medical or religious grounds.

United will begin the termination process for 594 employees who failed to comply with the company's policy, according to The Dallas Morning News. However, a spokesperson for the airline reportedly said the company would be willing to work with the employees if they change their minds and decide to get vaccinated.

United employees more than 60,000 people in the United States.