Nebraska family reunited with dog lost over 2 years

The chances a dog who has been missing for two years returns home is pretty slim.

But one Nebraska family is considering themselves lucky.

According to KETV, in 2019, Max the dog got lost in El Paso, Texas, after someone left their gate open.

Six months ago, the Figueroa's moved to Omaha, the news outlet reported.

Then they received a call from a 13-year-old in Texas that Max had been found.

They couldn't afford to retrieve the pup, so they set up a GoFundMe page.

An unidentified person paid for a round-trip ticket for the family to reunite with their dog.

The Figueroa's say they were found because they updated their address with the American Kennel Association after moving.

And when the chip-in max was scanned, the family was tracked down.