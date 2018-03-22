Netflix is changing its logo — and the company says the move will save them millions

Alex Hider
1:05 PM, Mar 22, 2018

Netflix unveiled a new logo on Monday, and while the changes may not seem visible at first glance, the company says the change will save them millions of dollars.

That's because the company's new logo is written in a custom-made typeface, a font that Netflix will be using across it's platform and brand identity.

The font, called "Netflix sans," was developed in-house at Netflix and designed in partnership with fount foundry Dalton Maag.

Previously, Netflix was using a "Gotham" typeface — a font the company was paying to license. Netflix brand design lead Noah Nathan told It's Nice That that "Netflix sans" would "save the company millions of dollars a year."

The font will appear in different weights, colors and sizes throughout the platform and it's ad campaigns soon.

 

 

 

 

