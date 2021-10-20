Watch
New Jersey becomes first state to hit $1 billion a month in sports betting

Wayne Parry/AP
In this Aug. 1, 2018, photo, a gambler makes a sports bet at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Oct. 18, 2021, New Jersey gambling regulators announced that New jersey became the first state in the nation to handle $1 billion worth of sports bets in a single month in September. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
New Jersey Gambling Revenue
Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 16:39:30-04

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s sports betting industry has become the first in the United States to take in more than a billion dollars worth of bets in a single month.

Figures released Monday show Atlantic City’s nine casinos and the three racetracks around the state that take sports bets collectively took $1.01 billion in such wagers in September.

Helping the bump was football season sending more gamblers to sports books and their phones.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in 2018 clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting.

More than half the country now allows it.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that New Jersey sports books have taken in more than $7 billion worth of bets this year.

