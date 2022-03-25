North Korea releases Hollywood-style video featuring intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un is featured prominently in a new Hollywood-style video that shows off one of the country's newest weapons.

The video, which ran on state-run television KRT, shows Kim Jong Un wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket and walking in front of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The missile is then seen launching into the air as Kim Jong Un celebrates.

The actual launch reportedly took place on Thursday.

The Associated Press reported that the missile traveled 670 miles and reached an altitude of 3,850 miles. The missle flew for more than an hour and landed near Japanese territorial waters, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. has condemned the launch and has requested a U.N. Security Council meeting to address the provocation.