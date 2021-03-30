NYPD seeks suspect in connection with brutal attack of Asian woman

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes division is investigating the brutal assault of an Asian woman on Monday, and security guards who failed to immediately render aid to the victim have been suspended.

The NYPD reports that the attack occurred on Monday at around 11:40 a.m. outside of a building on West 43rd Street. Police say an unidentified male “punched and kicked” the victim, and the suspect shouted “anti-Asian sentiments” during the attack.

Security camera footage from inside the building obtained by WABC-TV shows the suspect shove the woman to the ground and kick her in the head. WABC reports that the suspect shouted expletives, and “you don’t belong here.”

Help identify the below individual wanted in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Info?☎️1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/LkwfYhMCLr — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 29, 2021

The New York Times reports that the victim was taken to NYU Langone Medical Center with “serious” injuries.

That video also shows witnesses in the building failing to come to the aid of the victim. One man, identified by WABC as a security guard, closes the building’s front door as the assault takes place while two other men in blazers look on.

The security camera footage included in the tweet below shows brutal violence and may be difficult for some to watch.

NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

The company that owns the luxury apartment building, The Brodsky Organization, told the New York Times that the staff members in the video “have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union.” They also added that a “delivery vendor” was in the lobby at the time of the attack which they were attempting to identify.

“The Brodsky Organization condemns all forms of discrimination, racism, xenophobia and violence against the Asian American community,” the company said in its statement, according to the Times.

Monday’s attack comes amid rising reports of hate crimes against people in the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Earlier this month, eight people — including six Asian women — were killed in three separate shootings at Atlanta-area spas.

Stop AAPI Hate, an advocacy group, reported nearly 4,000 instances of hate instances against Asian Americans between March 2020 and February 2021.

The rise in hate instances mirrors the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Asian Americans unjustly face blame for the spread of the virus.