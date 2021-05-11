Watch
Off-duty officer in New Mexico charged with vehicular homicide in wrong-way crash

Posted at 1:03 PM, May 11, 2021
In Albuquerque, New Mexico, an off-duty officer was arrested for a wrong-way crash that killed two people on Interstate 25 early Saturday morning.

The Associated Press reported that Cuba police officer Brandon Barber, 29, was charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated DWI, and an open container violation.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jayme Fuller confirmed Barber is a Cuba police officer, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Authorities said two people inside an SUV were killed. The driver of the SUV was injured. The driver of a pickup truck was also injured.

KOB reported that Barber would remain out of jail until his trial and stay with his parents, who are both in law enforcement.

According to KOB, the judge ordered that Barber abstain from drinking and cannot drive.

