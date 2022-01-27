Watch
Officials in California offer $110K reward for information on death of 16-year-old girl

Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jan 27, 2022
State, city, and county leaders in California have come together to offer a large reward to solve the murder of a 16-year-old girl who was found dumped on a Los Angeles freeway.

In a press release, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said a $110,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of Tioni Theus.

“Sixteen-year-old Tioni was murdered in cold blood and her killer has yet to be brought to justice,” Gascón said. “We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the perpetrator so that we may hold this person accountable.”

NBC News reported that Theus' body was found on Jan. 8 on the off-ramp of Interstate 10.

The LA County Medical Examiner determined her cause of death to be from a gunshot wound to the neck, CNN reported.

