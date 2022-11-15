Oregon approves strict new gun laws, state to mandate permits for firearm sales

Voters in Oregon narrowly passed a measure that would give the state some of the strictest gun control laws in the U.S.

The law, which passed with 51% of the vote, will mandate individuals to get a permit to obtain a firearm from a gun dealer, gun show or private individual. Transferring a firearm to someone without a proper license will be considered criminal under the new law.

To get a permit, individuals must go through a safety course, which includes reviewing gun laws and safe firearm storage. It will also require those with a license to demonstrate basic firearm handling and firearm skills.

The State Police will now be required to keep a database of those with permits.

The law limits the sale of guns with 11 or more rounds to law enforcement and the military in performing their duties.

The new law was opposed by the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association.

“At a time when violent crime is skyrocketing and police are not responding, this measure will have a devastating effect on our poorest communities and put those in high crime areas in even greater jeopardy,” the organization said. “114 will make criminals out of law-abiding Oregonians for the simple possession of items they may have lawfully owned for decades while dangerous and violent criminals are released onto our streets.”

Proponents say the new laws will help reduce crime.

As of 2020, Oregon had the 16th lowest gun homicide rate in the U.S., with 13 gun homicides per 100,000 people.

The law is slated to go into effect Dec. 15, but could be delayed.

Some gun-rights advocates say they plan to fight the law in court.

