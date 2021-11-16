Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Southwest Airlines attendant

A woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly punching a Southwest Airlines attendant in Dallas.

The 32-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault.

According to NBC News, the incident started when the woman began arguing with a flight attendant during the boarding process. When walking to the front of the plane, the woman reportedly punched a Southwest employee in the head.

The attendant was taken to the hospital and released.

Reports of unruly passengers have spiked. Since Jan. 1, 2021, the FAA says it has received more than 100 reports of passenger disturbances involving physical assault.