Period care brands vow to reimburse menstrual product state tax

If you live in one of the 21 states that still taxes period products, you could get that tax money back through the Tampon Tax Back Coalition.

The coalition is a partnership of eight period care brands that agree menstraul products should not have a sales tax attached to them since they are essential.

The brands include August, Cora, Lola, The Honey Pot, Rael, Here We Flo, Saalt, and DIVA.

You can buy them in stores like Target, Walmart or your local grocery store, but August founder Nadya Okamoto realizes these brands aren't as well known.

"Obviously the current eight brands that are part of the coalition are still some of the newer brands in the grand scheme of things," Okamoto said. "And so I want the Tampax, Always, U by Kotex, Playtex's of the world to reach out, respond to my DMs and join us on the coalition, because we do hope that as we get more of the private sector to take this kind of formal stance against the tampon tax that we're able to see more change in the public sector as well."

People living in the 21 states that still tax period products are encouraged to visit tampontaxback.com with a photo of the receipt within 10 days after purchasing period products to get the refund.

The amount of reimbursement will depend on which state you live in with sales taxes ranging from six to 11 percent. However, you'll get money back even if you buy in bulk, and that money is coming straight from the pockets of the period care brands.

You just need to make sure you buy from the eight brands that are participating.

