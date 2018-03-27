Airline pilots report UFO encounters while flying above US

The FAA did not have knowledge of anything expected to fly above the jet when the UFO incident occurred.
The pilot was asked whether he thought it was a Google balloon, and he said, "doubtful," The Drive's military and aviation correspondent reported.
Another commercial pilot flying nearby at the same time also reported seeing an unidentifiable object, just after the first pilot's report. He said he didn't know what the object was, but it wasn't an airplane, and the path was going the opposite direction of his plane.