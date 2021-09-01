Police at scene of high school shooting reported in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Authorities say they’re investigating a shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. ET that “There has been a shooting school property” at Mount Tabor High School.

The Department says law enforcement has secured the campus and officers are “doing everything possible to keep students safe.”

“We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available,” wrote the department.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says all students are being transported to the Robinhood Family YMCA, where parents can go to reunite with their children.

“Reunification will take some time as students are being transported in stages,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

Winston-Salem is located west of Greensboro.