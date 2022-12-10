Police release surveillance video after 4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit

Detroit police released surveillance video Friday after four people were injured in a drive-by shooting by the entrance of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in the downtown area of the city on Thursday night.

"That area is filled with cameras ... we're going to pull every asset that we have together," said Detroit Police Chief James White at a Friday press conference.

4 shot in front of Westin Book Cadillac hotel in Downtown Detroit

He said he lives near where the shooting unfolded and he said it's unusual to see this kind of gun violence in that area.

"We will be relentless in our pursuit of the suspect ... we will not stop until we get this person in custody," said Chief White.

The surveillance video showed a dark SUV stopped outside of the hotel when another vehicle speeds past and shots are fired. Chief White said two groups were having a conflict at another location earlier in the night. He said he believes the suspect vehicle was waiting for the victims to arrive several minutes beforehand.

"This incident is directly attributed to the conflict that they are having with each other, it has nothing to do with the hotel," said Chief White.

Police say multiple shots were fired and four victims, all males between 20 and 30 years old, in that stopped SUV were injured. Chief White said the victims are expected to live, but they sustained serious injuries.

Chief White said one of the victims is a Detroit resident and the other three are from outside of the city.

He believes the victims in the SUV just decided to randomly stop outside the hotel before the drive-by occurred.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detroit police.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan.