Power Rangers actor charged with paycheck protection fraud

The actor who played the Red Power Ranger in the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" films and television series has been charged with wire fraud conspiracy relating to the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.

The FBI said Jason Lawrence Geiger is one of 19 defendants named in the federal indictment. He was arrested Tuesday and remains jailed pending a Monday hearing in Plano, near Dallas. In all, the 19 allegedly obtained by fraud at least 16 loans worth at least $3.5 million. Acting under the name Austin St. John, the 47-year-old McKinney, Texas, man played Jason Lee Scott, the Red Power Ranger.